Sports

Updated on

Tokyo Olympics: Here's why China's Yang Qian had to collect her own medal at the victory ceremony

By FPJ Web Desk

China's Yang Qian celebrates on the podium after winning the women's 10m air rifle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Asaka Shooting Range in the Nerima district of Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
China's Yang Qian celebrates on the podium after winning the women's 10m air rifle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Asaka Shooting Range in the Nerima district of Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP

On the first day of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Yang Qian, 21, from the People’s Republic of China, won the first gold medal of the Games in the 10m air rifle.

IOC president Thomas Bach presented Yang with her gold medal, as well as silver to Anastasiia Galashina from ROC and the bronze to Switzerland’s Nina Christen, but due to COVID-19 countermeasures, they collected their own medals from a tray and placed it around their own necks.

They also collected their own bouquet of flowers in a ceremony that will be replicated for all medalists at Tokyo 2020.

Due to COVID-19 countermeasures in these unique Games, the winners collected their own medals from a tray and placed it around their own necks.
Due to COVID-19 countermeasures in these unique Games, the winners collected their own medals from a tray and placed it around their own necks.
Olympics.com

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in