Tokyo Olympics: Here's why China's Yang Qian had to collect her own medal at the victory ceremony

On the first day of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Yang Qian, 21, from the People’s Republic of China, won the first gold medal of the Games in the 10m air rifle.

IOC president Thomas Bach presented Yang with her gold medal, as well as silver to Anastasiia Galashina from ROC and the bronze to Switzerland’s Nina Christen, but due to COVID-19 countermeasures, they collected their own medals from a tray and placed it around their own necks.

They also collected their own bouquet of flowers in a ceremony that will be replicated for all medalists at Tokyo 2020.