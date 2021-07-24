Sports

Updated on

Hockey at Tokyo Olympics: India hold off spirited New Zealand 3-2 for first win; Australia beat Japan 5-3

By FPJ Web Desk

Indias Harmanpreet Singh (C, partially covered) celebrates with teammates after scoring against New Zealand during their mens pool A match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
Indias Harmanpreet Singh (C, partially covered) celebrates with teammates after scoring against New Zealand during their mens pool A match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP

Indian men's hockey team defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their Tokyo Olympics opener on Saturday.

Kane Russell opened the scoring for New Zealand in 6' before Rupinder Pal Singh equalised in the 10'. Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals through penalty corner in the 26' and 33' respectively. Stephen Jenness scored New Zealand's second goal just before the end of third quarter in 43rd minute to set up an intense finish. India's tight defence and some good saves by Srijesh ensured India save their lead till the end of the match to defeat the Black Sticks.

Over at the Oi Hockey Stadium, Australia held off a comeback by hosts Japan for a 5–3 win in men's hockey Pool A.

The Aussies took a 2–0 lead before the hosts struck back to edge ahead 3–2, with a goal each in the third and fourth quarters sealing the victory.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in