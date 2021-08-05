Tokyo Olympics 2020: Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya loses in final to ROC's Zavur Uguev, takes home silver medal

Meanwhile, he became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games.

There were expectations that the 23-year Dahiya would become India's youngest Olympic champion but the reigning world champion Zavur Uguev defended well to win comfortably. Dahiya lost 4-7 in the finals. He had lost to Uguev at the 2019 World Championship also.

The wrestler from Nahri village in Haryana had outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4) in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, he erased a massive 2-9 deficit to pin Nurislam Sanayev.

Sushil Kumar, who is now in jail on charges of a murder, is the only other Indian wrestler to have made the final at Olympics.

He had won a silver at the 2012 London Games, where Yogeshwar Dutt also won a bronze. Sushil had won a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games.

KD Jadhav had won a bronze in the 1952 Helsinki Games. Sakshi Malik had become the first woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal when she clinched a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya's "fighting spirit and tenacity". "Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments," PM Modi tweeted.