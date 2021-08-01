Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu wins bronze medal, creates history for India; PM Modi hails

Weighed down by expectations of a legion of fans, 26-year-old Pusarla Venkata Sindhu on Friday became the 4th female shutter to win 2 Olympic medals in singles badminton when she hammered China's He Bingjiao for a bronze medal in just 53 minutes.

That makes her also the only Indian woman to bag two back-to-back medals in this mega event. Besides Sindhu, wrestler Sushil Kumar is the only other Indian athlete to win two individual medals at the Olympic Games.

Sindhu had her Chinese opponent scrambling around the court and a couple of authoritative shots put the Indian 11-8 ahead at the mid-game interval of the first game. In the end, Sindhu's power and guile proved just too much for Bing Jiao

"It makes me feel really happy because I've worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me — should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final?" said Sandhu after the match.

"But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this match and give it my best. I'm really happy and I think I've done really well.’’