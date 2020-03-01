Tokyo Olympics 2020: P Kashyap, Saina voice concern over qualifications amid coronavirus outbreak

The drubbing continues as Coronavirus spreads. Fears of the contagion has had an effect on the sporting world as on any other sphere. Many events have either been indefinitely postponed or called off. The questions being asked are about the fast approaching mega event that start from July 24: The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and Indian Badminton stars Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal have voiced their over qualifications after the coronavirus outbreak.

Kashyap was injured during Spain Masters. He took to Twitter providing an update on his injury and also voiced his concern over Olympic qualifications due to coronavirus outbreak. "Hey everyone , a quick update on my current condition. So post the back injury in the Spain masters , got an Intra Articular Injection to speed the recovery process and trying my best to participate in tournaments soon. Hoping for the best," Kashyap tweeted.

"I wanted to address another topic regarding the situation with the Coronavirus and the Olympic qualification period and the no. of tournaments which are doubtful to be held . We all had 7 events starting from Spain masters until the Singapore open n few have the Asian Champs too.