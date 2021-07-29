Tokyo Olympics 2020: Australian canoeist Jessica Fox uses condom to repair kayak before clinching bronze medal - watch video

Australia's Jessica Fox on Thursday made Olympic history at the Tokyo Games as the first gold medalist in women's canoe slalom. But the olympian, before going on to win a bronze medal on Tuesday, July 27 fixed her kayak with an Olympics-issued condom

Fox and Team Australia revealed her on-the-fly way kayak fix with an official Olympics rubber on social media on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old in a video showing her repair on Instagram captioned "Bet you never knew condoms could be used for kayak repairs."

Fox used the condom to hold in place a carbon mixture applied to the tip of the vessel. "Very stretchy, much strong," reads the post, adding "it gives the carbon a smooth finish!"

The kayak champion went on to win the bronze medal in the kayak slalom final on Tuesday, after qualifying with the fastest time. Fox hit a gate on her final run, resulting in a time penalty.