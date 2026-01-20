 DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Wins Toss, Mumbai Indians To Bat First In Vadodara
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to field first in their WPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. With both teams chasing a playoffs berth, it is a crucial clash at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Vadodara. MI have brought in Vaishnavi Sharma with Kamalini out with an injury. Delhi meanwhile have handed a debut to 16-year-old Deeya Yadav.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
article-image

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to field first in their WPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians had won the reverse fixture and Delhi will aim for revenge with the race for the playoff spots heating up.

Both teams have made changes to their combination, aiming to arrest their slide and pick up a much needed win. Delhi have handed a debut to 16-year-old Deeya Yadav. For MI, Vaishnavi Sharma makes her debut after signing as a replacement player, with Rahila Firdous taking the gloves.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Deeya Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Lucy Hamilton, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Rahila Firdous(w), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma

The defending champions have taken a bold call of dropping Amelia Kerr, who they bought for a whopping 3.2 crore.

More to follow..

DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Wins Toss, Mumbai Indians To Bat First In Vadodara
