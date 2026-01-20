 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 20, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Destiny Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 20, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Destiny Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw

If you have purchased a ticket for this draw, stay tuned - we at FPJ are updating the Nagaland lottery result today live as it is announced. You can check the full winner list and prize details here once the results are declared.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Destiny Tuesday Night Lottery 8 PM draw will be declared today, January 20, 2026. The lucky winner of the first prize will receive a grand reward of ₹1 crore. If you have purchased a ticket for this draw, stay tuned - we at FPJ are updating the Nagaland lottery result today live as it is announced. You can check the full winner list and prize details here once the results are declared.

You can view the results for the Dear Destiny Tuesday Weekly Lottery January 20, 2026, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

