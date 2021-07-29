Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indians dejected as Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for semi-finals of 100m butterfly event

India swimmer Sajan Prakash on Thursday failed to qualify for the semi-final of the men's 100m butterfly event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian swimmer finished at second place in Heat 2 clocking 53.45 seconds just 0.06 seconds behind the leader. Sajan finished 46th overall out of 55 swimmers.

Earlier this week, Sajan had missed the qualification mark in the men's 200m butterfly event. The Indian finished at fourth place in 1:57.22 seconds in Heat 2 of the event.

He finished 24th overall and failed to make the cut as the top 16 qualified for the next round.

On Sunday, young Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel failed to qualify for the 100m backstroke semi-finals of the showpiece event.

Earlier today, xix-time world champion M C Mary Kom's (51kg) pursuit of a second Olympic medal ended in the pre-quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games as she went down to 2016 edition's bronze-medallist Ingrit Valencia in a fiercely-fought showdown.

The back to back losses have dismayed Indians who are still sending virtual support to these athletes, praising them for their efforts and dedication.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.