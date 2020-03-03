Tokyo Olympics 2020: Amidst coronavirus outbreak, Japan Olympic Minister says games could be postponed

Amidst the major coronavirus outbreak, Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto on Tuesday said that the Tokyo 2020 Games could be moved from the summer until later this year.

In a response to a question in Japan's parliament, Hashimoto said Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) "calls for the Games to be held within 2020", as quoted by BBC Sport.

She added that "could be interpreted as allowing a postponement".

The Tokyo Olympics are being threatened by coronavirus which has led to 12 deaths in Japan and has shut down most sports competitions and Olympic-related events in the country.