Latest Coronavirus news in India: UP on high alert after Noida case, Agra hotels asked to keep vigil

The person from Delhi had travelled to Italy last week. He had organised a birthday party in Noida after returning to India, where his children, along with other schoolmates were also present. 25 other people from Noida had also attended the party.

Later that day, the individual was detected with coronavirus. Health Ministry personnel are in touch with the individuals who came in contact with the patient.

Six family members of the man who attended the birthday party were shifted from Agra to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning after they showed symptoms of the virus, Health Ministry sources said.

Their samples have been sent to NIV for a confirmatory test. Some other relatives were asked to stay put indoors.

Meanwhile, Shiv Nadar School, another private school in Noida also decided to shutdown as a preventive measure. The school will remain shut till March 9.

Over 120 samples from across the State have been sent to National Institute of Pune so far for suspected COVID-19. None of them have been tested positive so far.

Hotels and tourists’ sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday.