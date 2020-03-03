Latest Coronavirus news in India: UP on high alert after Noida case, Agra hotels asked to keep vigil

A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh over coronavirus scare after it was found that a student’s father who was tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi studies in Shriram Millennium school in Noida.
The school was shut immediately and the examinations were postponed on Tuesday. In a communication to the parents sent early in the morning, the school said it had decided to postpone the examinations due to "unavoidable circumstances" “until further notice” but the board examination would continue.
The World Health Organization increased the risk assessment of the coronavirus to “very high” across the world on Tuesday as the virus, also known as COVID-19, spread in 49 countries.
The disease has already claimed over 3000 lives and infected more than 80,000 worldwide. India has confirmed two cases so far-one in New Delhi and another in Kerala.
A Health Department team led by Chief Medical Officer, Noida, reached the school around 11.45 am to inspect the situation and fumigate the premises, District Magistrate BN Singh told media.
The person from Delhi had travelled to Italy last week. He had organised a birthday party in Noida after returning to India, where his children, along with other schoolmates were also present. 25 other people from Noida had also attended the party.
Later that day, the individual was detected with coronavirus. Health Ministry personnel are in touch with the individuals who came in contact with the patient.
Six family members of the man who attended the birthday party were shifted from Agra to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning after they showed symptoms of the virus, Health Ministry sources said.
Their samples have been sent to NIV for a confirmatory test. Some other relatives were asked to stay put indoors.
Meanwhile, Shiv Nadar School, another private school in Noida also decided to shutdown as a preventive measure. The school will remain shut till March 9.
Over 120 samples from across the State have been sent to National Institute of Pune so far for suspected COVID-19. None of them have been tested positive so far.
Hotels and tourists’ sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday.
As soon as any information is received, a team of doctors will be dispatched to examine the visitors for symptoms of COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer of Agra Dr Mukesh Vats told media on Tuesday.
Lucknow airport has been equipped with the testing facilities and ambulance. Over 71 isolation wards have been set up in various government hospitals in the State capital.
Over 200 persons have been put on surveillance in Lucknow. One coronavirus suspect who returned to Lucknow from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday has been admitted in hospital.
