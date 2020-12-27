Today's report: Leeds United ends Burnley's unbeaten run in EPL

Leads

Patrick Bamford's early penalty was the difference in the first Premier League meeting between Leeds United and Burnley at the Elland Road, Leeds here on Sunday.

Bamford won and converted the spot-kick after five minutes to take his tally for the season to 10 goals.

Leeds pushed for a second and Rodrigo, Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez were all denied by Nick Pope.

In the second half Burnley rallied but they could find no way past Illan Meslier, who made six saves including a late stop from Ashley Barnes.

Burnley's best chance of an equaliser fell to Jay Rodriguez on 81 minutes but the substitute fired over the bar from close range.

Leeds rise to 11th place with 20 points, while Burnley stay 16th on 13 points after their four-match unbeaten run came to an end.

City move up

Manchester: Goals by Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres made it back-to-back victories for Manchester City as they beat Newcastle United 2-0 to move up to fifth place in the Premier league on Sunday. At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, goals Gundogan put Man City in front on 14 minutes when he turned in Raheem Sterling's cutback at the end of a slick move.

Kevin De Bruyne had a big chance before half-time but his close-range effort was saved by Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Jacob Murphy forced a save from Ederson early in the second half before Torres fired in from close range on 55 minutes after a deflection in the Newcastle box.

Substitute Sergio Aguero had an effort cleared off the line late on for Man City, who are up to 26 points thanks to their 12th consecutive home win over the Magpies.

Newcastle remain in 12th place with 18 points.

Gunners down Chelsea

London: Arsenal finally lifted the gloom surrounding the club and beat Chelsea 3-1, with the Gunners winning their first Premier League match in nearly two months.

A calmly taken penalty from Alexandre Lacazette, a sensational free kick from Granit Xhaka and a bizarre goal from Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal all three points at Emirates Stadium.

But it was a nervy finish for the hosts as Chelsea got a consolation goal from Tammy Abraham in the 85th minute after initially being flagged for offside. The visitors were then awarded a penalty a few minutes later, but Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved Jorginho's shot in injury time.

Arsenal climbed up to 14th place with 17 points after the team's worst start to a season in decades. The victory at Emirates Stadium, which was empty because of coronavirus restrictions, relieved pressure on manager Mikel Arteta.

It was Arsenal's first league win since Nov. 1 against Manchester United. Prior to the victory against Chelsea, Arsenal was winless in its last seven league matches with five defeats and two draws.

Chelsea, on the other hand, didn't seem to turn up for the majority of the match, even though the club could have moved up to second in the league with a win. As it stands, the Blues moved down to sixth with 25 points.