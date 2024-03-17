TMH Inter-Department Tournament 2024: Tata Strikers Defeat Indian Warriors By 19 Runs In Final

Tata Strikers with the Winners Trophy |

Nitesh and Ramesh emerged as star performers for Tata Strikers as the team defeated Indian Warriors in the Final of the Tata Memorial Hospital Inter-Department Tournament 2024 at Antonio Da Silva Turf in Dadar on Saturday, March 16.

After posting a total of 63/5 in 6 overs, thanks to Nitesh's incredible 43 off 15 balls, Tata Warriors restricted Indian Warriors to 44/6 in 6 overs. Ramesh led the winners bowling attack with two wickets while conceding just seven runs while Mili picked a wicket.

In Indian Warriors batting, Vishal was the top scorer with 18 runs off seven balls while the second best was Ashwini, who scored 12 off 5 balls. In bowling, Priya led the attack with three wickets while conceding just 3 runs in an over. However, her effort went vain as Indian Warriors failed to chase down the target of 64 runs.

The recently concluded edition of the Tata Memorial Hospital Inter-Department Tournament 2024 was organized in collaboration with Duhita Foundation, which provides personal and emotional support to pediatric cancer patients and their families.

'We are so engrossed in our work': Dr. Chetan Damne

Dr. Chetan Damne, Pediatric Ocnologist at the Tata Memorial Hospital, thanked the Duhita Foundation for organizing the Turf Cricket event as he admitted that the doctors and hospital are engrossed in their work on day to day basis and the event would help them to take their minds off.

"The Duhita Foundation has done an excellent job because we are so engrossed in our work to take our minds off, give us a break. This event has been organized by Duhita Foundation and really thank them for that." Dr. Damne told exclusively to Free Press Journal.

Dr. Chetan Damne did ritual before the beginning of TMH Inter-Department Tournament 2024 | Credits: FPJ

Dr. Damne lauded KheloMore for providing them an 'excellent' turf to play and keeping it clean. He also said that staff was very cooperative and helpful.

"The turf here is very good, excellent. We had a match last year and we decided to hold it again this year because we have had an excellent experience on this turf. The facilities are amazing. The staff is very cooperative and very helpful. And of course, it has been kept clean. And we have had a experience. So we'll have it every year based on our experience." Senior TMH Pediatric Ocnologist added.

'No one thinks about the person who is treating cancer patients': Nitin Save

Nitin Save, co-founder of Dupita Foundation, spoke about the reason behind reason organizing the turf cricket event. He stated that doctors are always in stress as they cancer patients everyday and the turf cricket event was the best way for them to bust their stress.

"No one thinks about the person (doctor) who is treating them (cancer patients) and who is handling so many patients at a time and they are always in a stress. We thought there should be stress buster for such people who are a backbone of treaung the cancer patients." Save said.

"We are organizing some even for such all doctors and nurses and all other people and they are working day and night in a hospital.

So this is the lighter movement for them and they can at least for few hours they will forget everything and they will reduce their stress." he added.