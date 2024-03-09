FPJ Exclusive: Nangia LLP Employees ‘Unwind’ From Work And Experience Nostalgia Through Turf Cricket Thanks To KheloMore

Nangia Andersen LLP employees. |

In a bid to refresh themselves from their continuous routine of work, the employees of Nangia Andersen LLP gathered and engaged in a turf cricket tournament on March 9th (Friday) at Antonio da Silva turf in Dadar. The fun-filled championship, viewed as a team-bonding exercise for over 100 employees, saw teams competing intensely as nostalgia of gully cricket also kicked in.

Naitik, the Associate Director of Nangia Andersen LLP of Mumbai office, saw playing turf cricket as a means to forget all the work and have a bonding session, given the number of employees in their organisation.

"The idea is of course to create a bonding between all the departments. We are more than 100 people in our Bombay office. Everybody is quite busy in our daily work. So, the idea is to come here, free up your work, have a great time, and bond with each other. That's the ultimate motto of this," Naitik told Free Press Journal in a conversation.

With Nangia Andersen LLP booking their turf through KheloMore application, Naitik praised its efficiency and convenience.

"It's very easy, efficient, and convenient to book it. Much faster as well. We have been playing here in the past and that's how we came to know about KheloMore. We have been using KheloMore apps for other venues too."

Turf cricket sparks nostalgia of gully cricket among employees:

Aditya, the director of Cyber Practice in the organisation, equated the experience of playing turf cricket to playing gully cricket and feel young all over again.

"It was nostalgic for all of us. The whole point was to unwind from work and feel energetic and young again. So, I think it's nostalgic and people can relax a bit, just like we used to do in our childhood."

"The only difference is one tip out is not there in turf cricket. Apart from that, everything remains the same, just that we are not breaking any glasses here," chuckled Aditya.

KheloMore - the Birthchild of former Indian cricketer Jatin Paranjape

Atharva Palnitkar, the Business development executive of KheloMore, was also present at the venue and detailed the concept behind developing the application. Palnitkar credited ex-Indian cricketer Jatin Paranjape's vision of promoting sports at a grassroot level and have bigger plans moving forward.

"Khelo More is actually founded by Jatin Paranjape. He has the vision of promoting cricket or any other sport at a grassroot level. And giving this facility which are created in Mumbai, it gives a proper revenue source to give benefits to all the stakeholders, make profit maximisation, and in turn promote all other different sports. A multi-purpose thing is also a vision. We have also started a new function with event booking. Like book my show is a ticketing platform for other events. We are also bringing an event platform that will be a ticketing platform for sports."

Chirag, responsible for overlooking marketing function for KheloMore, revealed that they are also associated with providing fitness-related services under a new vertical.

"Since a year and a half, we have started a home coaching vertical, where in premium gated societies, we provide coaches to these gated communities. We are tied up with 45 gated communities in Mumbai and Bangalore and we provide coaches for 25 different activities like yoga, meditation, and everything to do with fitness, sports, wellness, mental well-being is all covered under the home-coaching vertical. We plan to scale it up and take it to different parts of the country in the near future."