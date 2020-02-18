ICL Education Society’s brings 'Train N Fight Challenge’ for young kids

Rajesh Jhunjhunwala, President, ICL Education Society, informed media persons that this association with Oliver Kahn would benefit the young children. “Our association with Oliver Kahn Academy for Footballing Development Program is a proud moment for our esteemed institution as this is the first of its kind initiative in India. Such a unique initiative would unequivocally raise awareness of football amongst children. A proper sports curriculum would complement the conventional education methods in institutions and significantly contribute to holistic development of children,” said Jhunjhumwala.

The unique sports initiative by ICL would identify the young talents in the football arena and nurture and mentor them so that they are transformed into international players.

Tim Wohlfardt, the coach from Germany who was representing the academy said, “I am extremely proud to be associated with a great institution like ICL Education Society and its visionary leaders. I believe Goalkeepers Coaches Program and footballing training program football will help India.”