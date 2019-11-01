Three times India showed Bangladesh who's the boss in T20Is

Team India starts its winter campaign as they host Bangladesh for three T20I’s and two Tests. The tour takes place on November 3 with the first T20I to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium where India will be led by Rohit Sharma, as regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested by the board.
India and Bangladesh an emerging rivalry in Asia that will have a huge attraction amongst both sides fan if there is more intensity shown by Bangladesh players on the field to win matches. Both the sides have met eight times in a T20 International clash and the Tigers are yet to register a victory against the Men in Blues.
Will Bangladesh break the deadlock under their new leader Mahmudullah? The 33-year-old has lead Bangladesh before on five occasions. Let us have a flash-back on few close encounters between the two sides in T20 cricket.
1) Asia Cup Final (2016, Shere Bangla National Stadium)
It was Bangladesh’s second continuous appearance in an Asia Cup final and the 2016 edition was the first to have a T20 format. Bangladesh being the hosts had the advantage of crowd support and also had expectations from fans to lift the Cup.
India led by MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl. The match was limited to 15 overs per innings due to rains and Mahmudullah (33*) and Sabbir Rahman (32*) took Bangladesh’s total to 120 for five after 15 overs.
India replied with Shikhar Dhawan’s 44-ball 60 with Virat Kohli playing the supporting role as he remained unbeaten on 41. MS Dhoni, the world class finisher, had a casual outing as he hammered Al-Amin 17 runs from four balls to crown India the champions for the sixth time.
2) Nidahas Trophy Final (2018, R Premadasa Stadium)
Rohit Sharma led India in the Nidahas Trophy and faced Bangladesh in a thriller T20 match where Bangladesh were asked to bat. Sabbir Rahman’s 50-ball 77 runs which included seven fours and four sixes helped Bangladesh post a competitive score of 166/8 post 20 overs.
The match was going in Bangladesh’s way till the 18th over where India had slumped at 133 for five wickets with Dinesh Karthik walking in just to turn the game completely with a blistering knock of 29 off 8 balls and finished the game with a six that was must as India needed five runs off the final ball.
3) ICC T20 World Cup (2016, M Chinnaswamy Stadium)
India and Bangladesh were tied in Group 2 of 2016 World Cup, the both teams met on March 23 which becomes a memorable date for Indian fans as they had seen the most nerve-wrecking match as India pulled Bangladesh out of the tournament with a one-run victory.
It was a must win for India to keep their hopes alive to qualify in the semi-final stage. India posted a moderate total of 146 with Suresh Raina as the top-scorer (30). Bangladesh needed 11 runs of the final over with Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease. Rahim smashed back to back boundaries to bring down the requirement to 2 off 3 balls.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)