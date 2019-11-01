Three times India showed Bangladesh who's the boss in T20Is

Team India starts its winter campaign as they host Bangladesh for three T20I’s and two Tests. The tour takes place on November 3 with the first T20I to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium where India will be led by Rohit Sharma, as regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested by the board.

India and Bangladesh an emerging rivalry in Asia that will have a huge attraction amongst both sides fan if there is more intensity shown by Bangladesh players on the field to win matches. Both the sides have met eight times in a T20 International clash and the Tigers are yet to register a victory against the Men in Blues.

Will Bangladesh break the deadlock under their new leader Mahmudullah? The 33-year-old has lead Bangladesh before on five occasions. Let us have a flash-back on few close encounters between the two sides in T20 cricket.

1) Asia Cup Final (2016, Shere Bangla National Stadium)

It was Bangladesh’s second continuous appearance in an Asia Cup final and the 2016 edition was the first to have a T20 format. Bangladesh being the hosts had the advantage of crowd support and also had expectations from fans to lift the Cup.