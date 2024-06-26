'Thoda Dimaag Ko Kholna Bhi Zaroori Hai': Rohit Sharma On Inzamam-ul-Haq's Reverse Swing Allegations Against Arshdeep Singh; VIDEO

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma came up with a response to former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq's bizarre reverse swing allegations against Arshdeep Singh ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27.

Inzamam-ul-Haq accused Arshdeep Singh of tampering with the ball for reverse swinging in the death overs during India's Super 8 match against Australia in St. Lucia. The former Pakistan batter thinks that India had done some serious work on the ball to reverse swing it that impacted the game's outcome. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Inzamam-ul-Haq accusing the Indian team of ball-tampering during their match against Australia #T20WorldCup #Cricket (via News 24) pic.twitter.com/rUi8egN847 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) June 26, 2024

At the press conference on the eve of the semifinal against England, Rohit Sharma was asked about the serious allegations against Arshdeep Singh by Inzamam-ul-Haq. He responded that it is natural for the ball to reverse swing as it's hot in Caribbean and the wickets are dry. He added that Inzamam-ul-Haq should understand on which conditions the teams are playing.

"Is mein kya jawab du bhai? Jab aap itne dhoop khel rahe ho aur wickets bhi dry hai , ball reverse aapne aap ho jayega. Sab team reverse swing kar rahe hai. Sometimes, thoda dimaag ko kholna bhi jaruri hai aur samjhna bhi zaruri hai ki kaunsa conditions mein hum khel raha hai. Hum thodi England aur South Africa mein khel raha hai." India skipper said.

Translation: What should I say? Since there is so much humidity and the wickets are dry, the ball will reverse on its own. Every team is reverse swinging. Sometimes, it's also important to open the mind a bit and understand the conditions in which are playing. We are not playing in England or South Africa.

Rohit Sharma on Inzamam Ul Haq's reverse swing allegations:



pic.twitter.com/6bqV7S8J1X — Kuljot⁴⁵ (@Ro45Kuljot) June 26, 2024

Arshdeep Singh was one of the instrumental players in India's 24-run win over Australia in their final group stage fixture. He picked a wicket of David Warner in the first over before removing Matthew Wade and Tim David in the 18th over to register the figure 3/37 with an economy rate of 9.25 in his four overs spell.