 'Thoda Dimaag Ko Kholna Bhi Zaroori Hai': Rohit Sharma On Inzamam-ul-Haq's Reverse Swing Allegations Against Arshdeep Singh; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Thoda Dimaag Ko Kholna Bhi Zaroori Hai': Rohit Sharma On Inzamam-ul-Haq's Reverse Swing Allegations Against Arshdeep Singh; VIDEO

'Thoda Dimaag Ko Kholna Bhi Zaroori Hai': Rohit Sharma On Inzamam-ul-Haq's Reverse Swing Allegations Against Arshdeep Singh; VIDEO

Inzamam-ul-Haq accused Arshdeep Singh of tampering with the ball for reverse swinging in the death overs during India's Super 8 match against Australia in St. Lucia.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
article-image

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma came up with a response to former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq's bizarre reverse swing allegations against Arshdeep Singh ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27.

Inzamam-ul-Haq accused Arshdeep Singh of tampering with the ball for reverse swinging in the death overs during India's Super 8 match against Australia in St. Lucia. The former Pakistan batter thinks that India had done some serious work on the ball to reverse swing it that impacted the game's outcome. The video of the same went viral on social media.

At the press conference on the eve of the semifinal against England, Rohit Sharma was asked about the serious allegations against Arshdeep Singh by Inzamam-ul-Haq. He responded that it is natural for the ball to reverse swing as it's hot in Caribbean and the wickets are dry. He added that Inzamam-ul-Haq should understand on which conditions the teams are playing.

"Is mein kya jawab du bhai? Jab aap itne dhoop khel rahe ho aur wickets bhi dry hai , ball reverse aapne aap ho jayega. Sab team reverse swing kar rahe hai. Sometimes, thoda dimaag ko kholna bhi jaruri hai aur samjhna bhi zaruri hai ki kaunsa conditions mein hum khel raha hai. Hum thodi England aur South Africa mein khel raha hai." India skipper said.

Translation: What should I say? Since there is so much humidity and the wickets are dry, the ball will reverse on its own. Every team is reverse swinging. Sometimes, it's also important to open the mind a bit and understand the conditions in which are playing. We are not playing in England or South Africa.

Arshdeep Singh was one of the instrumental players in India's 24-run win over Australia in their final group stage fixture. He picked a wicket of David Warner in the first over before removing Matthew Wade and Tim David in the 18th over to register the figure 3/37 with an economy rate of 9.25 in his four overs spell.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Thoda Dimaag Ko Kholna Bhi Zaroori Hai': Rohit Sharma On Inzamam-ul-Haq's Reverse Swing Allegations...

'Thoda Dimaag Ko Kholna Bhi Zaroori Hai': Rohit Sharma On Inzamam-ul-Haq's Reverse Swing Allegations...

ENG vs IND, T20 WC 2024: With Heavy Rain Forecasted In Guyana On June 27, What Happens If SF2 Is...

ENG vs IND, T20 WC 2024: With Heavy Rain Forecasted In Guyana On June 27, What Happens If SF2 Is...

Video: Leicestershire's Louis Kimber Smashes World Record With 43 Runs In Ollie Robinson's Over

Video: Leicestershire's Louis Kimber Smashes World Record With 43 Runs In Ollie Robinson's Over

T20 World Cup Semifinal Rules Explained: Here's Why SA vs AFG Match Will Have A Reserve Day But IND...

T20 World Cup Semifinal Rules Explained: Here's Why SA vs AFG Match Will Have A Reserve Day But IND...

'If You Want Young Daughter Or Son To Watch Then It Would Be Rashid Khan': Jatin Paranjape's Massive...

'If You Want Young Daughter Or Son To Watch Then It Would Be Rashid Khan': Jatin Paranjape's Massive...