'12 Baj Gaye Hain': Kamran Akmal Makes Fun Of Arshdeep Singh's Sikh Religion During IND vs PAK T20 WC Show In Pakistan; Video

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal made distasteful remarks on India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh during the match between the two arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.

Kamran, who was part of ARY News' cricket panel, made fun of Arshdeep over his religion before he was going to bowl the final over of the match in New York.

"Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... 12 baj gaye hai," Akmal said before bursting into laughter. "Kisi Sikh ko nahi dena chaiye 12 baje over," another guest on the show then added to Akmal's joke.

But netizens did not find the funny side of it and took to social media to slam the former wicketkeeper-batter.

India snatch victory from jaws of defeat

Pakistan needed 18 runs in the final over bowled by Arshdeep with 4 wickets in hand but they could only manage 11 runs, with the bowler striking on his very first delivery with Imad Wasim's wicket.

Arshdeep was finished with 1 wicket for 31 runs from his 4 overs as India successfully defended 120 after getting bowled out for 119 at the Nassau County Stadium.

India topped the Group A points table after the win while Pakistan slumped to fourth position behind Canada after losing their second match in a row. The Men in Green had earlier been defeated in the Super Over by co-hosts USA in their first match of the tournament.