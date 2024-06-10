'India Pehle, Beta Baadme': Arshdeep Singh's Father Before IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match; Video

Arshdeep Singh (R) celebrates a wicket. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India new-ball seamer Arshdeep Singh's entire family had made an appearance at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York on Sunday for the high-voltage clash against Pakistan. IPL franchise Punjab Kings' official social media handle on X released a video of Arshdeep Singh's father speaking about the match and notably said how the nation comes before his son.

The family had been waiting outside the stadium due to a delayed start in New York amid rains. With the reporter asking Arshdeep's father, how does he cope being a supporter of his father and India. He claimed that it does become difficult at times, but asserted that India comes first, suggesting that he wants the Men in Blue to win, regardless of his son's performance.

Arshdeep Singh Takes 1 wicket as India prevail in a low-scoring contest:

Arshdeep, meanwhile, bowled decently as the Men in Blue sparked a stunning comeback to down Pakistan by 6 Runs while defending a meagre total of 119 in 20 overs. The 25-year-old picked up figures of 4-0-31-1, dismissing Imad Wasim in the final over of the innings.

Nevertheless, Jasprit Bumrah earned the Player of the Match award for his outstanding figures of 4-0-14-3 as he turned the game on its head after coming for his 2nd spell. It proved to be India's 8th win in 9 T20 World Cup outings against Pakistan as they put themselves in pole position to reach the Super 8 stage.