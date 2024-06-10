 'India Pehle, Beta Baadme': Arshdeep Singh's Father Before IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'India Pehle, Beta Baadme': Arshdeep Singh's Father Before IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match; Video

'India Pehle, Beta Baadme': Arshdeep Singh's Father Before IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match; Video

Arshdeep Singh's big family was present in New York for the blockbuster match against Pakistan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Arshdeep Singh (R) celebrates a wicket. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India new-ball seamer Arshdeep Singh's entire family had made an appearance at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York on Sunday for the high-voltage clash against Pakistan. IPL franchise Punjab Kings' official social media handle on X released a video of Arshdeep Singh's father speaking about the match and notably said how the nation comes before his son.

Read Also
IND vs PAK: Delhi Police's Quirky Post About T20 World Cup Match Between India And Pakistan Goes...
article-image

The family had been waiting outside the stadium due to a delayed start in New York amid rains. With the reporter asking Arshdeep's father, how does he cope being a supporter of his father and India. He claimed that it does become difficult at times, but asserted that India comes first, suggesting that he wants the Men in Blue to win, regardless of his son's performance.

Arshdeep Singh Takes 1 wicket as India prevail in a low-scoring contest:

Arshdeep, meanwhile, bowled decently as the Men in Blue sparked a stunning comeback to down Pakistan by 6 Runs while defending a meagre total of 119 in 20 overs. The 25-year-old picked up figures of 4-0-31-1, dismissing Imad Wasim in the final over of the innings.

Nevertheless, Jasprit Bumrah earned the Player of the Match award for his outstanding figures of 4-0-14-3 as he turned the game on its head after coming for his 2nd spell. It proved to be India's 8th win in 9 T20 World Cup outings against Pakistan as they put themselves in pole position to reach the Super 8 stage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MCA President Amol Kale Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest In USA, A Day After Attending India-Pakistan T20...

MCA President Amol Kale Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest In USA, A Day After Attending India-Pakistan T20...

‘PCB Did Deal With Mohd Amir, Imad Wasim’: Furious Mohd Hafeez Accuses His Board Of Destroying...

‘PCB Did Deal With Mohd Amir, Imad Wasim’: Furious Mohd Hafeez Accuses His Board Of Destroying...

'India Pehle, Beta Baadme': Arshdeep Singh's Father Before IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match;...

'India Pehle, Beta Baadme': Arshdeep Singh's Father Before IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match;...

'Neglect Of Batsmanship Must End': Pakistan Media Blasts Babar Azam & Co For The Defeat vs India In...

'Neglect Of Batsmanship Must End': Pakistan Media Blasts Babar Azam & Co For The Defeat vs India In...

IND vs PAK T20 WC: Ex-Pakistani Cricketer Basit Ali CRIES On LIVE TV After Babar & Co. Fail To Chase...

IND vs PAK T20 WC: Ex-Pakistani Cricketer Basit Ali CRIES On LIVE TV After Babar & Co. Fail To Chase...