This is how Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting rates Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma joined Mumbai Indians in 2011 and has won 4 IPL trophies since. Apart from that, Ro'Hit'man is also a regular opener for India in all three formats of the game.

Rohit’s knack of hitting aggressive knocks with elegance has earned him comparisons with legendary batsmen such as the West Indian great, Sir Viv Richards, and our very own Nawab of Najafgard, Virender Sehwag. He soon earned the nickname “Hitman” for his tendency to hit a barrage of sixes when he’s in his element. As years passed by, he started to shine more and led the team from the front. He proved that he is not only a natural-born talent, but he also is a natural-born leader.