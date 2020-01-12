This is how Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting rates Rohit Sharma

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting hosted a Q&A session on Twitter during his spare time before BBL. A user was quick to question him about his thoughts on former Mumbai Indians teammate Rohit Sharma.
"Since you’ve worked with him in the IPL, how highly do you rate Rohit Sharma the captain?" the user asked.
Responding to the user, Ponting lauded Rohit Sharma and said, "I rate @ImRo45 exceptionally highly as a batsman and leader. His captaincy record in the IPL speaks for itself."
Rohit Sharma joined Mumbai Indians in 2011 and has won 4 IPL trophies since. Apart from that, Ro'Hit'man is also a regular opener for India in all three formats of the game.
Rohit’s knack of hitting aggressive knocks with elegance has earned him comparisons with legendary batsmen such as the West Indian great, Sir Viv Richards, and our very own Nawab of Najafgard, Virender Sehwag. He soon earned the nickname “Hitman” for his tendency to hit a barrage of sixes when he’s in his element. As years passed by, he started to shine more and led the team from the front. He proved that he is not only a natural-born talent, but he also is a natural-born leader.
