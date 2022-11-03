'This is cheating': Pakistani, Bagladeshi fans slam Team India after Virat Kohli accused of fake fielding

Bangladesh and Pakistan have fans claimed Team India were being favoured by umpires after Bangla wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan accused Indian maestro Virat Kohli of "fake fielding", robbing his team of five potentially vital penalty runs in their T20 World Cup game.

Set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh fell short by five runs.

While his skipper Shakib Al Hasan conceded that they lost fair and square, Nurul, who kept Bangladesh in the game in the final over with a six and a four off Arshdeep Singh, seemed to criticise the on-field umpires after the game.

Incident overlooked

The incident went unnoticed by the match officials.

"Definitely, the wet outfield did have an impact when we restarted the game. But there was also a fake throw which could have got us five runs but we didn't even get that," Nurul said in Bengali at the mixed zone, indirectly accusing umpires Chris Brown and Marais Erasmus of overlooking the incident.

The incident that Nurul was referring to happened in the seventh over. A video recording showed that Arshdeep threw the ball from the deep and Kohli—at point—feigned as if he were relaying it at the non-striker's end.

A relay throw is one where the fielder closer to the track catches the ball from deep and throws it at the stumps.

Debatable incident

The two batters -- Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto -- didn't even look at Kohli and that's why Nurul's argument raises questions.

Bangladeshi fans took to social media to cry foul about umpires ignoring Virat Kohli's incident and robbing their team of 5 vital runs .

Pakistan fans too joined the clamour about Team India being favoured by the ICC.

Referring to the no-ball incident—which again involved Virat Kohli—during the India vs Pakistan match, the Pakistan fans tweeted how umpires gave the decision in India's favour.

India were given a no-ball which proved crucial in team's 4-wicket win over arch-rivals at the MCG.

Here are few reactions

#Cheating Well paid india. Now you know the reason why fifa banned them🤣 #cheater #cheating #confirmed indian cricket council🤣 shame on India nd Indian cricket team pic.twitter.com/yYnNWcAgTD — Queen op (@Que3nofhearts5) November 3, 2022

Na ghamnd kr apni bheek ma mili hui Jeet pr....

Hamari har k charchay tumahari Jeet sa khin zada hn....🇵🇰💚#cheating#umpirekohli https://t.co/mstmlljzQD — Emaan Fatimah (@IEmaanfatimah) November 3, 2022