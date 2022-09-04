'This is a new shot…': Mohammed Kaif on Virat Kohli adding different stokes to his arsenal in Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli | File Photo

Former India batsman Mohammed Kaif has praised Virat Kohli for coming in form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Kohli has been under a lot of scrutiny for his batting form. 2022 in particular has been very tough for Kohli.

This year, Kohli has played only six T20Is for his side, across which he has scored 175 runs at an average of 35.00. His best score in the format this year is 59*. He has made two half-centuries for India in this format.

However, he has done well in Asia Cup so far. In two matches so far, he has scored 94 runs at an average of 94. His best score is an unbeaten 59* against Hong Kong. He is the second-highest run scorer in the tournament so far, next to Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan, who has scored 121 runs in two matches.

"He's played well so far. It's been a really good comeback, something to be happy about. You see, when Virat Kohli wasn't scoring runs, people's prayers were with him... People were worried but no one said, ‘Virat Kohli is finished’ ” Kaif was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

"Everyone believed he was a class batter. Yes, his form wasn't clicking for a long time, but he never looked out of rhythm. Even when he played the IPL, I remember he scored 72 not out against Gujarat Titans, even hit a six against Rashid Khan, he was in rhythm there as well," he added.

Kaif said that at the moment it looks like Kohli is back at his attacking best.

"Sometimes it happens that there's a long phase where there are no big knocks but these two innings — got nicely set against Pakistan, got through the phase where their fast-bowlers were bowling well, and in the last match, he batted very attacking, hit sixes as well,” Kaif said.

Talking about Kohli’s innings against Hong Kong, Kaif believed Kohli might have added a new shot to his array of strokes.

"One shot was against leg-spinner, cross-batted, over mid-wicket — he doesn't hit that shot often. This is a new shot he's discovered, across the line and over mid-wicket, he doesn't use that a lot. It's visible that his form is returning, and the feel-good factor is back," Kaif explained.

