Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli eyes unique record in Ind vs Pak clash

Virat Kohli | File Photo

Virat Kohli, who returned to form when India defeated Pakistan in the opener of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, is set to achieve another huge feat when the two arch-rivals face off on Sunday.

Kohli, who equaled India captain Rohit Sharma's record of most 50-plus scores in their previous match against Hong Kong, will now look to join the Indian captain in another elite list during the Pakistan tie.

The former India captain is just three sixes away from joining Rohit in the list of players with 100 T20I sixes.

Kohli will become the second Indian batsman to complete a century of sixes in the shortest format of the game. Joining the likes of David Warner, Chris Gayle and Eoin Morgan, Kohli will become the 10th player in the history of the shortest format of the game to smash 100 sixes.

The former India captain has hit 97 sixes in 101 matches for India. Rohit, on the other hand, has smashed 165 sixes in 134 matches.

Rohit is only behind New Zealand's Martin Guptill, who has hit 172 sixes in 121 matches for the Black Caps.