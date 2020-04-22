This Day That Year: Robin Van Persie’s majestic volley against Aston Villa that Alex Ferguson called Goal of the Century

The Citizens scored twice in injury time, the first team to do so in a major league or competition since Manchester United in 1999. An angry Ferguson – who was nearing his last season – decided that he’d never lose the title on goal difference and signed Robin Van Persie from Arsenal.

The Professor – as Arsene Wenger was known then – was agonised but preferred Van Persie move to Manchester United than Manchester City or Juventus. The Dutchman was roundly mocked for saying the little boy in him cried for Manchester United, but it was to be a match made in heaven.

Van Persie hit the ground running, teaming up majestically with Wayne Rooney. The unique thing about Rooney was that while he was a world-class player, he made other world-class players around him tick better as we saw with Ronaldo.

With five games left, United needed to win against Aston Villa to get back the title they had lost so agonisingly last year. Van Persie scored early on, 2 minutes in with a tap in to make it one-nil.

What followed that was what Sir Alex Ferguson called ‘The Goal of the Century’.

The Goal

Ferguson noted that while most players could pull off the no-look over the shoulder volley once every hundred times, Van Persie could do it every time in training. Van Persie had always been a master of volleys and half-volleys from his Arsenal days, but no goal matched what he did that day.

13 minutes in, Wayne Rooney who was playing in midfield played a delicious Scholesque-lob which seemed to hang in the air – much like Van Persie in the Spain game – before dropping for the Dutchman who connected without looking with the sweet part of his foot.

Brad Guzan, the poor American on the wrong end of the drubbing, could do nothing but watch as the ball sailed past him. Even if he was on his line there was little, he could do.