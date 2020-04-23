This day that year: Chris Gayle's unbeaten 175 against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013

One of the best T20 innings was played on this day in 2013 by Christopher Henry Gayle.

The Universe Boss, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors, Gayle broke the record for the fastest hundred history of cricket.

He slammed it off 30 balls, going on to score an unbeaten 175 that still remains an IPL record for highest individual score.

This 100-ball 30 included seven dots, four single, eight fourths and a total of 11 sixes at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He added another 75 off 26 balls with total numbers of sixes and fours reading 17 and 13 respectively.

By the end of innings, RCB put a record-breaking 263/5.

The Pune Warriors could only managed to score 133/9, to add to it, Gayle picking up two wickets for five runs. RCB won by a massive margin of 130 runs.

Gayle had said after his knock: "I didn't want to just get the hundred and continue blasting and blasting and get out, you know how quickly this game can change."

While skipper Virat Kohli had said he was 'privileged' watching the innings live.

Gayle's 30-ball ton took surpassed Australia's Andrew Symonds' 34-ball ton in 2004.

In the IPL, the record of the fastest century was held by Yusuf Pathan in 37 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders' against Mumbai Indians in 2010.