'These are not UAE pitches': Netizens brutally troll Babar Azam after Pak skipper flops again vs SA

Netizens trolled Babar Azam after the Pakistani captain was dismissed cheaply against South Africa in a must-win game at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday.

The Pakistan opener has failed to reach the double figures in this tournament. In four matches, Babar has managed scores of 4, 4 and 0. And again on Thursday, he was dismissed for 6.

Worst average in this T20 World Cup (min 10 runs):



Fred Klaasen - 3.33.

Babar Azam - 3.50.

Wanindu Hasaranga - 4. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 3, 2022

Earlier, Babar opted to bat against South Africa.

Pakistan are in a precarious situation having lost two of its three matches. India's win over Bangladesh dampened their chances to qualify for the semi-finals. They need to win against the Proteas with a big margin along with their last game while hoping for the results of other teams to go their way.

South Africa are the only unbeaten side in the tournament and will fancy their chances against the Asian giants. However, an injury to their in-form batter David Miller may come as a setback for the team.

Here are a few fan reactions on Babar's poor form.

Dil kay armaan ansuon may beh gyay

hm aj h babar ki performance dekhny sy reh gay💔😞#BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/R7JKS7nmFA — Aamna Chaudhary (@myself_aamna) November 3, 2022

Please anyone tell Babar sorry Dabar Azam that this is not UAE Pitches.#BabarAzam𓃵 #BabarAzam𓃵 #INDvsBAN — Vixxwa (@Vixxwa) November 3, 2022

Babar got so much publicity for this WC 😂😂



Big posters by Australia and he couldn't manage double figures even



Feel for them 😂#PAKvSA #T20WorldCup #BabarAzam𓃵 — Aitazaz Hassan (@Aitazazh10) November 3, 2022