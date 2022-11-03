'These are not UAE pitches': Netizens brutally troll Babar Azam after Pak skipper flops again vs SA

Netizens trolled Babar Azam after the Pakistani captain was dismissed cheaply against South Africa in a must-win game at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday.
The Pakistan opener has failed to reach the double figures in this tournament. In four matches, Babar has managed scores of 4, 4 and 0. And again on Thursday, he was dismissed for 6.
Earlier, Babar opted to bat against South Africa.
Pakistan are in a precarious situation having lost two of its three matches. India's win over Bangladesh dampened their chances to qualify for the semi-finals. They need to win against the Proteas with a big margin along with their last game while hoping for the results of other teams to go their way.
South Africa are the only unbeaten side in the tournament and will fancy their chances against the Asian giants. However, an injury to their in-form batter David Miller may come as a setback for the team.
