'They made Shikhar Dhawan captain': Dilip Vengsarkar Slams BCCI Selection Committee's Lack Of Vision...

Amidst the disappointment surrounding the Indian cricket team's recent failure to secure ICC titles, criticism has been pouring in from various quarters. The team's inability to emerge victorious in the World Test Championship final has sparked intense scrutiny, leading to former cricketers expressing their discontent with both the team and the management's decisions. One such cricketing stalwart, Dilip Vengsarkar, has now weighed in on the selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), taking a subtle dig at certain selectors whom he believes lack vision and a deep understanding of their roles.

Selectors slammed for lack of foresight

Vengsarkar pointed out the appointment of Shikhar Dhawan as the captain of the Indian team during their tour of Sri Lanka in 2021, which ran parallel to a series in England where most of the senior Indian players were participating.

This decision served as an example to Vengsarkar, illustrating what he perceives as a lack of foresight among the selectors from previous times. The former cricketer believes that the selection committee did not adequately consider the circumstances and context surrounding the appointment, raising questions about their overall approach and decision-making abilities.

"The unfortunate part is that the selectors I have seen over the last six-seven years neither have the vision, deep knowledge about the game or cricketing sense. They made Shikhar Dhawan India captain (when tours overlapped and main players were unavailable); it is where you can groom the future captain," Vengsarkar told Hindustan Times.

Failure to nurture potential

Dilip Vengsarkar voiced his discontentment regarding the selectors' failure to nurture potential candidates for the captaincy position in the Indian cricket team. Expressing his disappointment, Vengsarkar also took a subtle jab at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), implying that solely relying on the Indian Premier League (IPL) would not suffice.

"You haven't groomed anybody. You just play as it comes. You talk about the richest cricket board in the world, where is the bench strength? Just having IPL, earning crores of rupees in media rights, it should not be the only achievement," he said.

With India's captain, Rohit Sharma, entering what can be considered the latter stage of his career, the future leadership of the team remains uncertain.