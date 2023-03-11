1st MCA Women’s Cricket League: Aditi’s heroics inspires Vengsarkar Foundation

Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation medium pacer Aditi Sure finished with impressive bowling figures of 7 wickets for 6 runs. |

Mumbai: Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation’s medium pacer Aditi Surve bowled a fiery spell picking 7 wickets for just 6 runs and led her team to a resounding 10-wicket win against Ours Cricket Club in a first round match of the 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League, and played at Cross Maidan early this week.

Ours Cricket Club electing to bat were unable to negotiate the accurate bowling of Aditi and were dismissed cheaply for 18 runs in 11.5. Aditi’s teammate Samrudhi Rawool claimed two wickets for 10 runs. In reply, Vengsarkar Foundation scored the required runs making 21 for no loss in 1.3 overs. Aachal Valanju and Sanika Chalke were unbeaten on 8 and 6 runs respectively.

In an evenly contested encounter, Yogi Cricket Club defeated Duru Cricket & Sports Association by a narrow 10 runs.

Batting first Yogi Cricket Club managed to make 128 runs for 7 wickets from their 20 overs with Soantina Dhokhalkar contributing 27 runs and Duru Cricket SA bowler Bhakti Godambe claiming 3 wickets for 11 runs. In response, Duru Cricket SA could only manage to score 118 for 9 wickets in their stipulated 20 overs. Opener Sayali Kadam top-scored with 31 runs while Harshita Indulkar contained the opponents taking 3 wickets for 14 runs.

Brief scores: Ours Cricket Club 18 runs all out, 11.5 overs (Aditi Surve 7/6, Samrudhi Rawool 2/10) lost to Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation 21 for no loss, 1.3 overs (Aachal Valanju 8, Sanika Chalke 6). Result: Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation won by 10 wickets.

Yogi Cricket Club 128 for 7 wickets, 20 overs (Soantina Dhokhalkar 27; Bhakti Godambe 3/11) beat Duru Cricket & Sports Association 118 for 9 wickets, 20 overs (Sayali Kadam 31; Harshita Indulkar 3/14). Result: Yogi Cricket Club won by 10 runs.

Parkophene Cricketers 92 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Aditi Mahadik 37; Supriya Pawar 2/14, Yashvi Chauhan 2/6) lost to Dahisar Sports Club 93 for 2 wickets, 15.1 overs (Sneha Raorane 57*). Result: Dahisar Sports Club won by 8 wickets.

P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 126 for 5 wickets, 20 overs beat Navroz Cricket Club 103 for 9 wickets, 16.3 overs (Saniya Shete 3/12). Result: Hindu Gymkhana won by 23 runs.

Dadar Parsi Colony Sporting Club 67 all out, 17.3 overs (Vaishnavi Palav 4/15) lost to Sporting Club Committee Thane 71 for 3 wickets, 10.4 overs (Kimaya Rane 42). Result: Sporting Club Committee Thane won by 6 wickets.