 'They Are A Good Team': Rohit Sharma Open To Resumption Of Test Cricket Ties Between India And Pakistan
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma keen to see resumption of Test cricket between India and Pakistan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has strongly agreed that they should play regular bilateral series against Pakistan, especially in the red-ball format. The right-handed batter expects a thrilling contest if the two sub-continent giants resume their ties in the longest format as he praised Pakistan's bowling line-up.

India and Pakistan have not played against one another in Test cricket since 2007 when the latter hosted the arch-rivals for a three-game series. The hosts won a tight series 1-0. The last bilateral series between the two sides took place in 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India to play white-ball cricket.

Speaking on Club Prairie Fire podcast, Vaughan asked Rohit the below question:

"Don’t you think India playing Pakistan regularly will be fantastic for Test cricket?

Rohit replied the below:

"I totally believe that! They are a good team. They have got superb bowling line-up. I think it would be a good contest, especially if you play in the overseas condition. That would be awesome."

"I am only interested in pure cricket" - Rohit Sharma

When asked by Vaughan whether he would love to see India and Pakistan involve in regular series, the veteran all he expects is a good contest between bat and ball.

"I would love to. At the end of the day, we want to be in contest. I think it will be agreat contest between the two sides. We anyway play them in the ICC tournaments. So, it doesn’t even matter. I am only interested in pure cricket. I am not looking at anything else. It’s just pure cricket. A battle between bat and ball. It will be a great contest so why not

