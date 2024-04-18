'They Are A Good Team': Rohit Sharma Open To Resumption Of Test Cricket Ties Between India And Pakistan

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has strongly agreed that they should play regular bilateral series against Pakistan, especially in the red-ball format. The right-handed batter expects a thrilling contest if the two sub-continent giants resume their ties in the longest format as he praised Pakistan's bowling line-up.

India and Pakistan have not played against one another in Test cricket since 2007 when the latter hosted the arch-rivals for a three-game series. The hosts won a tight series 1-0. The last bilateral series between the two sides took place in 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India to play white-ball cricket.

Speaking on Club Prairie Fire podcast, Vaughan asked Rohit the below question:

"Don’t you think India playing Pakistan regularly will be fantastic for Test cricket?

Rohit replied the below:

"I totally believe that! They are a good team. They have got superb bowling line-up. I think it would be a good contest, especially if you play in the overseas condition. That would be awesome."

"I am only interested in pure cricket" - Rohit Sharma

When asked by Vaughan whether he would love to see India and Pakistan involve in regular series, the veteran all he expects is a good contest between bat and ball.

"I would love to. At the end of the day, we want to be in contest. I think it will be agreat contest between the two sides. We anyway play them in the ICC tournaments. So, it doesn’t even matter. I am only interested in pure cricket. I am not looking at anything else. It’s just pure cricket. A battle between bat and ball. It will be a great contest so why not