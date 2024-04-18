'When I Want To Laugh, I Call Him': Rohit Sharma Reveals The Funny Side Of Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant (left) with Rohit Sharma |

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma reckons Rishabh Pant can make him laugh at any time, given his antics on and off the field. With the keeper-batter making a comeback in IPL 2024 after a lengthy period on the sidelines, Rohit admitted that he was thrilled to see Pant back on the field.

Pant experienced a life-threatening car accident in late-December 2022, forcing him to undergo several surgeries and months of rehab to get back on his feet. While the 25-year-old had a tough start in IPL 2024, he has grown from strength to strength in the tournament and is ready for an international return too.

Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, the 36-year-old claimed that he turns up to Rishabh Pant when he wants to be cheered up.

"If there's anyone who makes me laugh, that's Rishabh Pant. He is one crazy guy, we all know. I have been watching him since he was a kid and was quite disappointed when he had to miss a year and a half because of that incident. I'm glad he is back on the field, he is quite witty. The kind of stuff he does behind the stumps makes you laugh and he has his own way of doing it. In a way, when I want to laugh, I call him. He says something and we laugh about it."

Rishabh Pant and co. move to 6th position in IPL 2024 after win over the Gujarat Titans

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals blew away the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday in Ahmedabad by bowling them out for 89. Pant led with the front as he took a sensational catch to dismiss David Miller, followed by a stumping to get rid of Abhinav Manohar.

With the Titans losing all 10 wickets for 89, the Capitals got to the target only in 7.5 overs to seal a six-wicket win.