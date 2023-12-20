'There's A Bit Of MS Dhoni In Him': What Sourav Ganguly Told Kumar Kushagra Before DC Bought Him For ₹7.2 Cr

Sourav Ganguly and Kumar Kushagra. | (Credits: Twitter)

One of Delhi Capitals' newest recruits Kumar Kushagra's father Shashikant revealed franchise director Sourav Ganguly's promise to the youngster ahead of IPL 2024 auction. Shashikant highlighted that Kumar's keeping skills left the former Indian captain in awe, identifying shades of MS Dhoni in the same.

19-year-old Kumar Kushagra fetched INR 7.2 crore in the IPL auction as Delhi Capitals bagged him after waging a war with multiple franchises. The Jharkhand-born cricketer grabbed eyeballs when he smashed over 250 during a Ranji Trophy fixture in March 2022.

Sirf Connaught Place hi nahi, poori Dilli par chhayega Kushagra ka Khumaar 🫶🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/m8yR2oEAVL — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 19, 2023

Shashikant revealed Ganguly's promise underlining his desire to go even till 10 crore for him, especially due to his flexibility in batting. Kumar's father admitted that the moment was a turning point in their family.

"After the trials at Eden (Gardens), Ganguly told Kushagra that he would play for the Delhi Capitals and the franchise would bid for him till Rs 10 crore. At the trials, Ganguly was impressed with his six-hitting ability and ability to play the field. His keeping skills also impressed Ganguly and even told him that there is a bit of MS Dhoni in him when he whips the bails. I thought he will get picked by Capitals at base price. For a few minutes, I was so numb. One can only think about miracles, and today was that kind of day," Shashikant told The Indian Express.

"I had never played cricket at any level" - Kumar Kushagra's father

Kumar's father further revealed that he started coaching him merely after reading a book by Bob Woolmer, adding:

"I had never played cricket at any level. I was just a keen follower. When he was five and started showing interest in cricket, I decided that I would coach him. A colleague suggested a book named Art and Science of Cricket by Bob Woolmer. I must have read that book at least four or five times. That book became my coach and I started training Kushagra."

IPL 2024 is likely to begin on March 22.