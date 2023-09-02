'There Is Nothing Like Singing The National Anthem Before An IND-PAK Contest': Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin keen to see India and Pakistan head to head. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin felt mesmerized by listening to the national anthem at the Pallekele International Stadium ahead of the clash against Pakistan. The 36-year-old Test match specialist reckons it's a surreal feeling to hear the national anthem, especially ahead of India vs Pakistan match.

Both India and Pakistan posed for the national anthem before taking the field for play. The supporters from both sides also joined them in singing the anthem, while a few others were waving the flag.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Ashwin took to his official Twitter handle and wrote:

"There is nothing like singing the national anthem before an #INDvsPAK contest. It’s a surreal feeling, crowd is still building up at the venue I guess."

Shaheen Shah Afridi rocks India's top-order as he dismisses Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli:

Meanwhile, India's top-order have stumbled against the brilliance of left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi. The 23-year-old cleaned up both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rather cheaply to leave India reeling.

While Haris Rauf hadn't hit his strides initially, the short-ball trick did it against Shreyas Iyer, who looked to play the pull shot, but hit straight to mid-wicket. It has left Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill to do the rebuilding job.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)