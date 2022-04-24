e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / ‘The two giants will bounce back’: Irfan Pathan makes bold statement on Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohl’s poor form

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

RCB's Virat Kohli |
Mumbai Indians’ (MI) Rohit Sharma and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Virat Kohli, are having a similar IPL 2022—both are struggling this season.

While Rohit is struggling to register a win with MI, Virat is going through a lean patch with the willow.

But former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan called for patience saying both the senior India cricketers will peak again.

“I believe the two giants of Indian cricket will bounce back soon @ImRo45 @imVkohli #patience,” Irfan tweeted on Sunday.

MI, under Rohit, are winless in their last seven games and are virtually on the verge of missing out on the playoffs.

While Virat has struggled with the bat having scored 119 runs in 8 matches at an average of 17.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 08:09 PM IST