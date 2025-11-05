UEFA Champions League Round Up: Alexander-Arnold Suffers Defeat On Anfield Return, Van De Ven's Wonder Goal & Max Dowman Sets New Record

Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring against Real Madrid | Image Credits: X / LFC

Premier League put on a show on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) in matchweek 4 of the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool shunned their poor domestic form to bag a vital win over rivals Real Madrid at Anfield. Tottenham and Arsenal also record dominant wins, while PSG lost out to 10-man Bayern Munich at home in a thriller.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Anfield return ends in defeat

Trent Alexander-Arnold faced off against Liverpool for the first time since his free transfer to Real Madrid in the summer. The Spanish giants struggled throughout with only Thibaut Courtois' brilliant saves keeping them in the contest. An Alexis Mac Allister header handed the hosts the 3 points, with Conor Bradley outperforming his predecessor in some style.

Micky Van de Ven seals Goal of the year?

There is still a long way to go but Micky van de Ven might have just score goal of the season. The Spurs centre back ran through the Copenhagen midfield and defence with a special solo effort to cap off a solid win. It was goal that had shades of Son Heung-Min's goal against Burnley in 2020. The former Spurs man won the Puskas then, will Van de Ven also replicate the same?

Max Dowman becomes youngest to play in UEFA Champions League

Arsenal youngster Max Dowman became the youngest player to feature in the Champions League. Manager Mikel Arteta introduced the 15-year-old in the 73rd minute, replacing Leandro Trossard. While injuries have helped Dowman's case, Arsenal consider him a generational talent. He broke the record previously held by Youssoufa Moukoko, who played for Borussia Dortmund aged 16.

Luis Diaz scores twice, then sees red

Bayern Munich made it 4 wins in 4 with their nervy 2-1 win over holders Paris Saint-Germain. Luis Diaz scored twice to put the visitors in complete control of the proceedings in Paris. However, he was later dodged by red mist, with his controversial tackle injuring Achraf Hakimi.

The Moroccan international left the pitch in tears, signaling a long layoff. PSG bounced back with a goal from Joao Neves late in the game, but an excellent Manuel Neuer ensured Bayern walked away with the 3 points.