'Happy Birthday King': Wishes Pour In As Virat Kohli Turns 37

Virat Kohli | Image: X

Former India captain Virat Kohli turns a year older today, i.e. November 5. One of the greatest players to have played the game, Kohli is now 37 heading into the final few years of his playing career. A champion of Test cricket and a trailblazer for fitness, Virat has garnered a significant following by charting records.

Virat retired from T20Is and Tests but remains an active player in ODIs and the IPL. The now 37-year-old has played for RCB all his life, eventually winning his maiden title in June. The Bengaluru franchise shared a number of heartfelt posts on their former skipper's birthday.

IPL franchises join in wishing Virat

Alongside RCB, rival franchises like CSK, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians all showered their praises for the former India captain. Chennai Super Kings shared a powerful of edit of him being Sachin Tendulkar's successor and calling him 'Arasen' which is Tamil for 'King'.

Mumbai Indians labelled him as a run-machine and posted a picture of him at the Wankhede from the 2023 World Cup. Kolkata Knight Riders shared a picture of Kohli and owner Shah Rukh Khan, writing, "No intermission, just impact. Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli!"

Rajasthan Royals also played a rich tribute, highlighting the generations of fans that have idolized Kohli. Delhi Capitals also shared a heartfelt edit, featuring clips from Virat's younger days playing in Delhi.

Suresh Raina wishes former teammate

Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli were long-time teammates, winning the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. The former CSK superstar took to Twitter and called the 37-year-old a 'true legend of Indian cricket'.