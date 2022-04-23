Fans left heartbroken after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli is dismissed again for a golden duck in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli’s IPL 2022 season went from bad to worse after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman was dismissed for a golden duck during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, April 23.

After being put in to bat by SRH captain Kane Williamson, RCB lost captain Faf du Plessis (5), and then Virat Kohli was dismissed too on the very first delivery when he tried to drive Marco Jansen through mid-on. The ball took a thick outside edge straight into the hands of Aiden Markram at the second slip.

Earlier, the former RCB captain suffered a similar fate against Lucknow Super Giants when he was dismissed for a duck.

Fans were left in disbelief over Kohli’s poor form.

@BiswalPriti Time to play RANJI and get that confidence back …. Too many chances given !! @imVkohli

@sakht_laundaa #ViratKohli𓃵 should vanish for couple of months with Anushka Sharma and Vamika to some unknown location away from Phone and Social Media, continuing just fitness. This GOAT needs #REBOOT from all the hustle and he should be back with a bang!

Here are a few reactions

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 08:19 PM IST