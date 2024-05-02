'I Notice You Follow Me': Michael Vaughan's Cheeky Reply To X User's 'Who Cares About Your Opinion Dude' Comment On T20 WC Predictions

Michael Vaughan trolled X user | Credits: Twitter

Former England captain turned cricket commentator Michael Vaughan came up with a cheeky reply to an X user who tried to troll him on the T20 World Cup 2024 predictions.

Vaughan took his X handle (formerly Twitter) and gave his predictions on the powerful batting units at the T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 1. He predicted that West Indies, Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, India and Pakistan would be teams with the most formidable batting units, poised to dominate the tournament.

"Most powerful batting units are .. West Indies - Australia - South Africa - England - NZ - India - Pakistan .. in that order .. If it’s a WC where 175 is par all teams have a chance .. if like the IPL its 225 only 1 of the Top 4 power hitting teams will win IMO .. #ICCT20WorldCup." former England captain wrote on X.

Most powerful batting units are .. West Indies - Australia - South Africa - England - NZ - India - Pakistan .. in that order .. If it’s a WC where 175 is par all teams have a chance .. if like the IPL its 225 only 1 of the Top 4 power hitting teams will win IMO .. #ICCT20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 2, 2024

However, one of the X users in the comment section tried to troll Michael Vaughan, saying that who follows his opinion.

"Who cares about your opinion dude." an X user from Pakistan wrote.

Who cares about your opinion dude. — C H A N ✨ (@lalwaniking1) May 2, 2024

Michael Vaughan, who has a witty mind, came up with cheeky reply to an X user to troll him back, saying that he follows him.

"Clearly you do .. as I notice you follow me." Vaughan replied to X user.

Clearly you do .. as I notice you follow me .. 😜 https://t.co/Uu7JzlJSl3 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 2, 2024

Talking about the T20 World Cup, New Zealand, Australia, England, India, Afghanistan, South Africa, Oman and Nepal are the teams to unveil their players for the showpiece event. Pakistan announced the squad for the T20I series against Ireland and England but unveil their players for the T20 World Cup after the first T20I against England at Leeds.

West Indies, Uganda, Sri Lanka, USA, Canada and Netherlands are the teams yet announce their squads for the T20 World Cup 2024. England will enter the tournament as the defending champions after clinching their second title by defeating Pakistan in the final of the last edition of the T20 World Cup.