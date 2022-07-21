e-Paper Get App

The ESPYS: Swimmer Katie Ledecky wins best women's athlete in sports

Associated PressUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 01:35 PM IST
Olympic swimming champion Katie Ledecky | Pic: Twitter

Olympic swimming champion Katie Ledecky won best athlete in women's sports at The ESPYS on Wednesday night.

NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry hosted the show honoring the year's top athletes and moments. He picked up a trophy, too, for best record-breaking performance, having set the mark for most 3-pointers made in league history.

"The reason I wanted to host is I thought I'd be able to present myself with the award," Curry joked.

Ledecky earned two golds and two silvers at the Tokyo Games last year, giving her 10 career Olympic medals. She received her trophy from Maybelle Blair, the 95-year-old who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

"I represent one of the few sports that is also a really important life skill, so I want to encourage all the parents here, anyone watching, to make sure your kids learn how to swim," Ledecky said. "Our planet is 70% water, so it's very important."

