'That's surprising': MSK Prasad on exclusion of Mohammed Shami from India squad for Asia Cup

Mohammad Shami | Photo: AP

India pacer Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the T20 Asia Cup squad has raised eyebrows.

Even former India chief selector MSK Prasad was surprised by the snub to the veteran speedster.

The bowler was not part of the 15-member team selected for the tournament scheduled from August 27 to September 15 in the UAE.

Shami’s exclusion comes at a time when pace ace Jasprit Bumrah is out due to a back injury.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will have only one experienced pacer in Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The other pacers—Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan—are relatively new.

“Shami not being part of the squad is definitely surprising, but I think there could be an injury issue or he must have been given a break. He is definitely an important part of this team. Wherever he has been given an opportunity, he’s done well. I am sure he will be an integral part of India’s T20 World Cup team. I am sure he is in the scheme of things,” Prasad told mid-day on Tuesday.