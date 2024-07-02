'Thank You Very Much For Making That Call': Rahul Dravid Credits Rohit Sharma For Convincing Him To Stay As Coach After 2023 World Cup

Rahul Dravid speaking to players in the dressing room. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Following his side's ICC T20 World Cup win and conclusion of his tenure as the team's head coach, legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid delivered his last speech in front of the title-winning squad, thanking them for their time and contributions. The former Indian captain especially Rohit Sharma, who convinced him to stay even after the 2023 World Cup final defeat.

Following their T20 World Cup title win, Dravid's time as India's head coach has come to an end. Gautam Gambhir and WV Raman have been linked up as the next in line for the men's head coach position. The new head coach will take over during the Sri Lanka tour later in July and the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman will be heading to Zimbabwe with a new look team for a T20I series starting from July 6 onwards.

In a video by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Dravid said that he feels short of words and thanked all the team members for their time.

"I am really short of words, but all I just want to say is thank you to everyone for making me a part of what is an incredible memory. I think all of you will remember these moments. I think, like we always say, it is not about the runs, it is not about the wickets, you will never remember your career. But you will remember moments like this. So let us really enjoy it. I could not be more prouder of you guys. To come back the way you did, the way you fought, the way we worked as a team, the resilience."

"There have been some disappointments over the years where we have come close, we have never been able to cross the line. But what this bunch of boys have done, what all of you have done, what everyone in the support staff has done, the hard work that we have put in, the sacrifices that we have made. You know, I think... the whole country is proud of each and every one of you and what you have achieved."

The legendary batter said that he could not be more grateful and thankful for the support, kindness and support shown by the team. He also thanked skipper Rohit Sharma for convincing him to continue after he wanted to leave following a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at home.

"Just like to say, Ro, thank you very much for making that call to me in November and asking me to continue. I think it has been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and every one of you and every one of you, but also to Ro, thanks for the time. I know as a captain and a coach, there are a lot of times we have to chat, we have to discuss, we have to agree. We have to disagree at times, but thank you so very much."

"It's very hard to put it in words" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20Is following the win, revealed that he needed the win badly after years of heartbreak and stated that he will forever remember this moment.

"I wanted this badly. It's very hard to put it in words because that moment, I don't want to say what I was thinking and what was going in my mind, but it was a very emotional moment personally for me. I wish I could capture that moment myself but not really, you can't do that but I will always remember that."

In the process, Team India also became the first side to lift the T20 World Cup trophy without losing a game.