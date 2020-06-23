Tennis GOAT Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after his Adria Tour was held with no social distancing rules in place.

The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative," Djokovic said in a statement.

Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Viktor Troicki said Tuesday that he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus, while Grigor Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semi finalist from Bulgaria, said Sunday he tested positive.

The tournament was to be played across countries that constituted former Yugoslavia. The first day of the tournament saw packed stadiums in Belgrade. The ATP wished players and staff who tested positive at the event a speedy recovery and urged "strict adherence to responsible social distancing" to limit the spread of the virus.