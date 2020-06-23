Tennis GOAT Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after his Adria Tour was held with no social distancing rules in place.
The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.
"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative," Djokovic said in a statement.
Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Viktor Troicki said Tuesday that he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus, while Grigor Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semi finalist from Bulgaria, said Sunday he tested positive.
The tournament was to be played across countries that constituted former Yugoslavia. The first day of the tournament saw packed stadiums in Belgrade. The ATP wished players and staff who tested positive at the event a speedy recovery and urged "strict adherence to responsible social distancing" to limit the spread of the virus.
The governing body added that it will implement a variety of precautions and protocols that would be adjusted as and when dictated by the latest medical information to ensure safety at events when the tour resumes on Aug. 14.
Britain's Dan Evans lashed out at Djokovic, saying the Serb should "feel some responsibility" after Dimitrov and Coric tested positive.
"I just think it's a poor example to set," Evans was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.
"Put it this way, I don't think you should be having a players' party and then dancing all over each other. He should feel some responsibility in his event and how it's transpired," he added.
World No.40 Nick Kyrgios had also slammed the decision to go ahead with the tour and tweeted: "Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition' speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE."
(with inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)