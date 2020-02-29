Tennis ace Novak Djokovic keen on visiting India to play in front of fans

The Serb also expressed his thirst for more and revealed what keeps him truly motivated. For the tennis star, winning trophies or breaking records is not the only goal. He shared, the primary inspiration or engine is the game itself, the platform it provides which allows him to develop and enhance his character, to grow as an individual and simultaneously work on the emotional aspects of his being.

He also spoke about how he experiences a release of suppressed emotions during practice sessions and especially during matches, which gives him the opportunity to discover and learn something new about himself. He believes tennis is the greatest learning institute and above all it is his absolute love and joy for the game and holding the racket in hand that gives him immense contentment.