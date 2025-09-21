 Tempers Flare! Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Involved In Heated Exchange With Haris Rauf During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTempers Flare! Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Involved In Heated Exchange With Haris Rauf During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

Tempers Flare! Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Involved In Heated Exchange With Haris Rauf During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

On-field umpires quickly intervened to diffuse the situation, but the moment underscored the emotional weight that comes with every India-Pakistan encounter. The Super 4 fixture had already been building up with intensity, and this incident only added fuel to the fire.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The high-octane rivalry between India and Pakistan took another intense turn during their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai, as tensions flared between Indian batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, and Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf. The confrontation erupted shortly after Gill struck a boundary off Rauf during India’s chase of a 172-run target.

The drama unfolded in the early overs of India’s innings, when Shubman Gill played a crisp stroke to the boundary, prompting an aggressive reaction from Rauf. What began as a charged stare and a few words soon escalated into a heated verbal exchange between Rauf and the Indian openers. Abhishek Sharma, who was at the non-striker’s end, also joined in, visibly backing his batting partner as tensions mounted.

On-field umpires quickly intervened to diffuse the situation, but the moment underscored the emotional weight that comes with every India-Pakistan encounter. The Super 4 fixture had already been building up with intensity, and this incident only added fuel to the fire.

FPJ Shorts
49 Lucknow Researchers Featured In Stanford’s List Of World’s Top 2% Scientists
49 Lucknow Researchers Featured In Stanford’s List Of World’s Top 2% Scientists
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma Abuses Shaheen Afridi After Hitting First Ball Six; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma Abuses Shaheen Afridi After Hitting First Ball Six; Video
Allahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media
Allahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media
Bihar News: Rohini Acharya Denies Seeking RJD Ticket, Refutes Talk Of Family Rift
Bihar News: Rohini Acharya Denies Seeking RJD Ticket, Refutes Talk Of Family Rift
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Departs For A Duck As Team India...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Departs For A Duck As Team India...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma Abuses Shaheen Afridi After Hitting First Ball...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma Abuses Shaheen Afridi After Hitting First Ball...

Tempers Flare! Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Involved In Heated Exchange With Haris Rauf During IND...

Tempers Flare! Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Involved In Heated Exchange With Haris Rauf During IND...

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Confronts Shaheen Shah Afridi After Smashing Pakistan Speedster For 2...

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Confronts Shaheen Shah Afridi After Smashing Pakistan Speedster For 2...

Epic Brain-Fade Moment From Mohammad Nawaz Leads To Bizarre Run-Out During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025...

Epic Brain-Fade Moment From Mohammad Nawaz Leads To Bizarre Run-Out During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025...