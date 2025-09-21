Tempers Flare! Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Involved In Heated Exchange With Haris Rauf During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

Image: X

The high-octane rivalry between India and Pakistan took another intense turn during their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai, as tensions flared between Indian batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, and Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf. The confrontation erupted shortly after Gill struck a boundary off Rauf during India’s chase of a 172-run target.

The drama unfolded in the early overs of India’s innings, when Shubman Gill played a crisp stroke to the boundary, prompting an aggressive reaction from Rauf. What began as a charged stare and a few words soon escalated into a heated verbal exchange between Rauf and the Indian openers. Abhishek Sharma, who was at the non-striker’s end, also joined in, visibly backing his batting partner as tensions mounted.

On-field umpires quickly intervened to diffuse the situation, but the moment underscored the emotional weight that comes with every India-Pakistan encounter. The Super 4 fixture had already been building up with intensity, and this incident only added fuel to the fire.