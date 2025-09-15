 Tehseen Poonawalla Alleges PCB Earned ₹35 Crore From BCCI During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTehseen Poonawalla Alleges PCB Earned ₹35 Crore From BCCI During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video

Tehseen Poonawalla Alleges PCB Earned ₹35 Crore From BCCI During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video

Poonawalla’s statements have reignited ongoing debates about the overlap between cricket, politics, and national security concerns. Nonetheless, the controversy has once again highlighted the deep emotional and political weight carried by every India-Pakistan cricket encounter, both on and off the field.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Image: IANS/X

Indian political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla has stirred significant controversy online after targeting the financial arrangements between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during the Asia Cup 2025. His remarks have sparked debate on the economic and political implications of cricket ties between the two nations.

In one of his posts, Poonawalla claimed that the PCB earned approximately ₹34 to ₹35 crore from the BCCI. "SM fam, BCCI earned PCB approx Rs 34 to Rs 35 crores (INR) ! * Pakistan Cricket analysts want the PCB cricket team to break Somnath Mandir! * PCB Pakistan Cricketers want Pak army to enslave our women. *PCB chief & Asian Cricket Council President wants Pak army to Nuke us," wrote Poonawalla.

Read Also
Energetic! Dushmantha Chameera Lets Out Huge Roar After Dismissing Parvez Hossain Emon During BAN Vs...
article-image

Image: Tehseen Poonawalla/Instagram

Read Also
Unusual Scenes! Wanindu Hasaranga Left In Disbelief As Bails Remain Intact After Ball Hits Stumps...
article-image

Poonawalla’s statements have reignited ongoing debates about the overlap between cricket, politics, and national security concerns. Nonetheless, the controversy has once again highlighted the deep emotional and political weight carried by every India-Pakistan cricket encounter, both on and off the field.

'We Stand With The Families Of...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims; Watch Full Statement

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: India Becomes 1st Team To Secure Spot For Super 4 After Oman's Exit
Asia Cup 2025: India Becomes 1st Team To Secure Spot For Super 4 After Oman's Exit
Rajasthan Tragedy: 10 Dead In Linked Mishaps As Road Accident And River Drowning Devastate Families
Rajasthan Tragedy: 10 Dead In Linked Mishaps As Road Accident And River Drowning Devastate Families
PM Modi Inaugurates 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata
PM Modi Inaugurates 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata
Mumbai News: Goods Train Stall Near Ambernath Disrupts Central Railway Services; Commuters Face Delays Amid Rainfall
Mumbai News: Goods Train Stall Near Ambernath Disrupts Central Railway Services; Commuters Face Delays Amid Rainfall

Following India’s emphatic 7-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made a heartfelt statement that went far beyond the game. In the post-match presentation, Yadav said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity and we want to dedicate today's win to the armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground to smile. ”

The match, already steeped in emotion due to recent political and social tensions, saw India chase down Pakistan’s modest target of 128 with ease, finishing at 131/3 in just 15.5 overs. Suryakumar, who led from the front and hit the winning runs, used the moment not to gloat but to send a message of solidarity and national unity.

The Indian captain’s statement follows a series of emotionally charged developments during the Asia Cup, including Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s controversial social media post, which many in India viewed as mocking the suffering caused by the Pahalgam attack. The post-match tension also reached a symbolic peak when Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, walking off the field after the win, a gesture many viewed as a silent protest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2025: India Becomes 1st Team To Secure Spot For Super 4 After Oman's Exit

Asia Cup 2025: India Becomes 1st Team To Secure Spot For Super 4 After Oman's Exit

'Even Google Knows How To Dismiss Suryakumar': Umar Gul Slams Pakistan Bowlers' Poor Tactics Against...

'Even Google Knows How To Dismiss Suryakumar': Umar Gul Slams Pakistan Bowlers' Poor Tactics Against...

Hardik Pandya Dating Actress Mahieka Sharma After Breakup With Jasmin Walia? Fans Spot THESE Clues

Hardik Pandya Dating Actress Mahieka Sharma After Breakup With Jasmin Walia? Fans Spot THESE Clues

Tehseen Poonawalla Alleges PCB Earned ₹35 Crore From BCCI During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash;...

Tehseen Poonawalla Alleges PCB Earned ₹35 Crore From BCCI During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash;...

MCA Unveils Special Wall Honouring Mumbai's Women Cricket Captains

MCA Unveils Special Wall Honouring Mumbai's Women Cricket Captains