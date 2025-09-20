 Asia Cup 2025: India Beat Oman By 21 Runs To Complete Perfect Group Stage Run
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

India wrapped up their group stage campaign at the Asia Cup 2025 in dominant fashion, defeating Oman by 21 runs in their final group match. With this win, India not only sealed the top spot in their group but also maintained an unbeaten record heading into the Super Four stage.

Winning the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bat first on a surface that looked good for scoring, a decision that paid off. Despite a couple of early hiccups, the Indian batting lineup posted a competitive total of 188/8 in 20 overs.

Sanju Samson anchored the innings with a fluent 56-run knock, showcasing his timing and shot selection, while Abhishek Sharma provided the early impetus with a brisk 38. Cameos from the lower-middle order helped push India past the 180-run mark, despite tight spells from Oman’s bowlers in the death overs.

With this victory, India has now won all of their group stage matches, entering the next phase of the tournament with confidence and momentum. The team has showcased both batting depth and bowling sharpness, key ingredients as they look ahead to tougher challenges in the Super Four.

