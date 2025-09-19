'This Is For The First Time...': Former International Umpire Anil Chaudhary Issues Statement On India-Pakistan Handshake Row At Asia Cup 2025; Video

Image: ANI/X

In the aftermath of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash held on 14th September, tensions off the field have sparked as much debate as the action on it. The post-match atmosphere became a point of controversy when Indian cricketers skipped the traditional handshake with their Pakistani counterparts, prompting outrage across media and cricketing circles.

Weighing in on the issue, former international umpire Anil Chaudhary dismissed the backlash as misplaced and trivial. “This is for the first time that I am hearing a controversy on handshakes,” he said, adding that the ritual was a relatively recent practice. “This handshake ritual started recently and didn't exist earlier. Loss and win should be the focus,” Chaudhary remarked, calling for attention to remain on the game itself rather than post-match gestures.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident snowballed further after the Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly raised concerns about ICC match referee Andy Pycroft’s handling of the situation. The PCB had previously written a formal letter to the ICC, seeking Pycroft’s removal over what they perceived as “biased conduct” during and after the match.

But Anil Chaudhary firmly stood by the veteran match official. “Those who complained know that this has no meaning in this field,” he said, emphasizing that such gestures or administrative calls have little bearing on the actual sport. “They must know such actions don't hold any meaning. He is such a seasoned and elite panel referee. He has a great track record and a known referee. Those who claim such things should think again,” Chaudhary added.

As the Asia Cup progresses, fans and players alike will hope the focus returns to the pitch, where cricket’s true story is told, not in formalities, but in performances.

'I Would Have Done The Same': Punjab Kings Star All-Rounder Backs Indian Players' Refusal To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts At Asia Cup 2025; Video

The fallout from the India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025 continues to dominate headlines, not for what happened during the game, but for what didn’t happen afterward. In a rare and striking moment, Indian players walked straight off the field without shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts after completing a dominant win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The act, which many interpreted as a silent political or emotional statement, has sparked both support and criticism across social and sporting circles.

Among those who have come out in support of the Indian team is Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh, who spoke strongly in favor of the gesture or lack thereof. Reacting to the incident, Shashank said, "I think Surya has mentioned pretty rightly. There are times in life where things are above sportsmanship and all. I think to an extent, if they felt it was right. If I were there at Surya's place or Dube's place, I would have done the same, because my country is way above my passion."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shashank was referring to Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian captain for the Asia Cup, who had earlier addressed the media to clarify that the team's actions were aligned with what they collectively felt was appropriate given the broader context. While Suryakumar did not elaborate further, his tone indicated that the decision not to engage in post-match pleasantries was deliberate and united.