Tearful Messi bids goodbye to FC Barcelona after 21 years

A tearful Lionel Messi confirmed on Sunday he was leaving FC Barcelona after the club said it could no longer afford paying the Argentine's high wages, adding he was in negotiations with French club Paris St Germain.

While Messi did not confirm he would definitely join the Parisians, he said his plans were to carry on playing as long as possible.

The 34-year-old, who has been at the club for 21 years, becoming its all-time goalscorer with 682, broke down in tears before giving a speech and was greeted by a lengthy standing ovation from the media, current and former team mates and coaches in attendance.

All 35 trophies he won during his time at the club were laid out for what the club described would be a private photo session after the news conference.

Messi reaffirms that he didn't want any more money and he did everything to stay.

On Friday, Barca president Joan Laporta said keeping Messi could have put the club at risk for 50 years.