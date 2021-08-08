'This is not how the GOAT should've departed': Messi in tears as he leaves Barcelona; viral video leaves fans devastated

"This is very difficult, I was not prepared for this. Last year I was convinced to leave, but this year we were, my family and I wanted to continue here, in our house," Goal.com quoted Messi as saying.

"Today I have to say goodbye, I arrived very young at 13 years old, and after 21 years I am leaving with my wife and three children," he added.

Speaking further, Messi said: "I have no doubts after being away for several years, we will return because I promised my children."

Watch the video here: