'This is not how the GOAT should've departed': Messi in tears as he leaves Barcelona; viral video leaves fans devastated

Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. The video of the incident went viral breaking hearts all over the world.
In what came as one of the biggest news in the football world, Messi left FC Barcelona, earlier this week. As per the club, the reason behind the exit is the financial and structural obstacles.
"This is very difficult, I was not prepared for this. Last year I was convinced to leave, but this year we were, my family and I wanted to continue here, in our house," Goal.com quoted Messi as saying.
"Today I have to say goodbye, I arrived very young at 13 years old, and after 21 years I am leaving with my wife and three children," he added.
Speaking further, Messi said: "I have no doubts after being away for several years, we will return because I promised my children."
Watch the video here:
The video has made football fans across the globe dejected. Many took the opportunity to bid farewell virtually to the legendary footballer and wrote #GraciasMessi (thank you Messi) for all that he has given us throughout the years.
Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.
