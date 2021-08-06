'End of an era': India responds to news of Messi leaving Barcelona FC with disbelief and dejection

Lionel Messi's time at Barcelona appears to be over.

Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league's financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract.

He is leaving after 17 successful seasons in which he propelled the Catalan club to glory, helping it win numerous domestic and international titles since debuting as a teenager.

Barcelona said in a statement that a deal for a new contract had been reached but financial "obstacles" made it impossible for the player to remain with the club.

It blamed "Spanish league regulations" for not allowing the club to sign a new contract with the player. His previous one had ended on June 30.

"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona," it said. "Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

Argentina's media responded with disbelief and sadness to news that national team captain Lionel Messi is to leave Barcelona after more than two decades.

According to the prominent sports newspaper Ole, Barcelona's statement on Thursday afternoon was "as much a shock to Messi as it was to the world".

Indians seem to be echoing similar sentiments. People across India have flooded social media to express their disbelief and dejection over the turn of events.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.