Has Messi traded Barcelona for PSG? - Argentine to have a new home after all

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are acting fast to the bombshell news that Lionel Messi is not staying at Barcelona and have reportedly already started direct contacts with the player, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has also provided details on the backstory of events of the last few hours leading to this. Everything was already agreed and Messi was ready to sign a new contract with Barça, but Joan Laporta told him the club is unable to register new deals due to the La Liga salary cap rules.

The “issues also with other players” part is about Sergio Agüero, Eric García, Memphis Depay and Emerson Royal, who have already been announced as Barça players but cannot be registered for the same reasons as Messi, reports barcablaugranes.com.

Messi at PSG seems like the logical next step given how much we’ve heard of the rumor and the fact that Neymar and Argentina national teammates Leandro Paredes and Ángel Di María are there, but it’s still really hard to process that the GOAT is leaving in these circumstances.

Joan Laporta is giving a press conference later on Friday to shed some light into all this insanity, but it seems as though Messi will have a new home before too long.